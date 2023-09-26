What students, parents should know about the revised SAT

It's that time of year again for high school juniors to prepare to apply for colleges next fall, including taking entrance exams like the SAT.
Students and parents should be aware the SAT's format and rules are changing starting in March. And though, some colleges have eliminated test scores as a requirement, one expert says they can help students stand out.
View the full report in the video above.
