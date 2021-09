New data shows the popular states Californians are moving to once they decide to leave.

According to the New York Times, more than 82,000 people left the Golden State for Texas in the last year. The cost of living there is about half that compared to California.

A host of others leaving the state stayed on the West Coast. Nearly 60,000 Californians moved to Arizona, 47,322 settled in Nevada, 46,791 chose Washington and 37,927 packed up for Oregon.