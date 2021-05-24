Where Is OR-93? Gray Wolf in California Goes Missing

There is growing mystery surrounding the location of a missing gray wolf that has been taking a tour of California for the past several months.

The young male wolf named OR-93 dispersed from Oregon’s White River pack southeast of Mount Hood and was fitted with a tracking collar in June 2020. He travelled from Oregon all the way down to San Luis Obispo County, but pings from his collar have stopped. He was last detected on April 5.

But the mystery also gets deeper. The collar is also not issuing a mortality signal, which it would do if the wolf had died.

Wildlife officials are going to try to fly over OR-93's travel path to try to find any clues that would lead to his whereabouts.

Gray wolves were eradicated in California early in the last century because of their perceived threat to livestock. They were not confirmed to have returned until 2011 when a wolf from Oregon crossed into the Golden State.

Gray wolves are listed as endangered under California law and it is illegal to harass, harm or capture them.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said gray wolves are bigger than coyotes but are sometimes misidentified. OR-93 can be identified by his purple collar.

The department said gray wolves pose little risk to people and it is working with livestock producers to minimize conflicts.