Who Should Gov. Newsom Choose to Replace Kamala Harris? Activists Weigh In

With Kamala Harris' new win as Vice President-elect, many are wondering who will Gov. Gavin Newsom choose as the next California Junior Senator. Activists say its time the governor appoints a Latino or Latina figure for the role.

Approximately 170 years ago, John Fremont was the first U.S. Senator from California, and since then not one Latino has held the post.

Magdalena Carrasco, a San Jose councilwoman says this "is an exciting opportunity for us," referring to Kamala's win as a newly open door for them.

Carrasco has taken matters to her own hands and is spearheading an online petition urging the Governor to fill the seat with a Latino or Latina.

“Really important petition and we’re letting the governor know we’re not going to sit this one out," she said. "We’re going to make sure our voice a are heard.”

Several candidates have been suggested including former Congresswoman Hilda Solis, Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakos and Congresswoman Karen Bass, who chairs the Black Congressional Caucus.

However, some people say it should be someone who has already won a state election, like Attorney General Xavier Becerra, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

"It's time to make history," said Andres Quintero, a political science professor at Evergreen Valley College.

“Latinos have been told, you have to build a bench. This is not the time," he said. "The good thing for Latinos is the bench is pretty deep."

Gov. Gavin Newsom was asked Monday during a briefing if he had anyone in mind but said "no timeline has been established."