Wildfire in Clearlake Area Triggers Evacuation Order, Warning

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued in the Clearlake area due to a wildfire, Lake County officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Cache Fire is burning in the area of 6th Avenue and Cache Street, officials said.

Residents in several zones have either been placed under an evacuation order or evacuation warning. Residents can check their evacuation zone here or in the interactive map below.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Kelseyville High School.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for details.