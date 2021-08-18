clearlake

Wildfire in Clearlake Area Triggers Evacuation Order, Warning

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued in the Clearlake area due to a wildfire, Lake County officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Cache Fire is burning in the area of 6th Avenue and Cache Street, officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Residents in several zones have either been placed under an evacuation order or evacuation warning. Residents can check their evacuation zone here or in the interactive map below.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Kelseyville High School.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for details.

This article tagged under:

clearlakecalifornia wildfireswildfireLake County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us