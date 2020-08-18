Air Quality

Wildfire Smoke Prompts Spare the Air Alerts for Tuesday, Wednesday

The air district is recommending that Bay Area residents stay inside if possible with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside.

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Tuesday and Wednesday because of smoke from wildfires throughout the region that is creating unhealthy air pollution.

Burning wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuel is banned both indoors and outdoors on days when the alerts are in effect, according to the air district.

The air district is recommending that Bay Area residents stay inside if possible with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside.

Local

Santa Clara County 30 mins ago

More Appointment Slots Added to Testing Sites in Santa Clara County

rotating power outages 1 hour ago

Rotating Power Outages ‘Likely' to Happen Tuesday: PG&E

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by texting "START" to 81757, registering for emails at www.sparetheair.org, calling (800) HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Air QualityHeat Wavespare the air alert
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us