California

Wind Energy in California: What's Next?

By Chris Chmura

NBC Universal, Inc.

Spinning wind turbines are a fixture in the East Bay’s Altamont Pass.

“The very first utility-scale wind project in the world,” said David Hochschild, chair of the California Energy Commission

Perhaps you’ve seen them, and elsewhere in California.

Perhaps you’ve also seen some disappear. 

Does that mean wind power is dying out? 

Not quite. Hochschild says there’s an evolution underway.

