Winter Advisory Issued for Donner Pass, I-80 Sunday

Although it's early spring, a winter weather advisory is being issued by the National Weather Service for the Sierra Nevada for two major highways to Lake Tahoe.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday for Donner Pass on Interstate 80 in Nevada County and Echo Summit on state Highway 50 in El Dorado County.

If your Sunday travel plans include heading over Donner Pass on I-80 or Echo Summit on Highway 50 plan accordingly. @NWSSacramento has issued Winter Weather Advisory from 11 am Sunday through 11 pm Sunday. https://t.co/FFAmgz3cCg — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 8, 2022

A late season winter storm will likely bring hazardous travel conditions Sunday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service, which is advising motorists to be prepared for slick and snow-covered roads, reduced visibility at times, travel delays and chain controls.