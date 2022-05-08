Sierra Nevada

Winter Advisory Issued for Donner Pass, I-80 Sunday

The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday for Donner Pass in Nevada County and Echo Summit in El Dorado County

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Although it's early spring, a winter weather advisory is being issued by the National Weather Service for the Sierra Nevada for two major highways to Lake Tahoe.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday for Donner Pass on Interstate 80 in Nevada County and Echo Summit on state Highway 50 in El Dorado County.

A late season winter storm will likely bring hazardous travel conditions Sunday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service, which is advising motorists to be prepared for slick and snow-covered roads, reduced visibility at times, travel delays and chain controls.

