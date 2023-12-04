California

54-year-old woman attacked by multiple dogs in Stockton

The dogs fled before police arrived and it is unknown who owns the animals

By Victoria Franco | Bay City News

A 54-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Sunday after being attacked by multiple dogs in Stockton, police said. 

Officers responded at 10:11 a.m. to South San Joaquin Street and East Hazelton Avenue following a report of the attack. When they arrived, fire personnel were already with the woman. 

She was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries and is expected to survive, police said. 

The dogs fled before police arrived and it is unknown who owns the animals.

