Woman Charged as Accomplice in Road Rage Shooting of Aiden Leos Released After Posting Bail

Wynne Lee, the woman charged as an accomplice in the tragic road rage shooting death of Aiden Leos on an Orange County freeway was released Saturday after posting bail, according to the Orange County Sheriff's website.

Records show that Lee was released at 3:44 p.m. in Santa Ana.

A judge ordered her bail to be reduced from $500,000 to $100,000 on Friday.

She will be required to surrender her passport and must not leave the state without permission. She also cannot drive, must be under GPS monitoring and cannot have any contact with her co-defendant.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, who is alleged to have fired the fatal shot from Lee's vehicle. Eriz remains jailed without bail.

Aiden was shot to death May 21 while riding in his mother’s car on his way to kindergarten. Authorities have said the mother was cut off by another car, prompting her to make a hand gesture. Authorities allege that Eriz, riding in a car driven by Lee, pulled out a gun and shot at the woman’s vehicle, killing the boy.

Eriz is charged with murder and a felony count of discharge of a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, with sentencing enhancements for discharge of a firearm causing death. He faces up to 40 years to life in prison if convicted at trial.

Lee is charged with a felony count of being an accessory after the fact and a misdemeanor count of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Lee faces up to four years behind bars if convicted at trial of all charges. Three of those years would be prison and one in jail.

Both pleaded not guilty.