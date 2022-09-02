Crews Battle Fires in Mendocino, Tuolomne Counties as High Temperatures Continue

As temperatures rise across California, so does the risk of wildfires.

Currently, wildfires are already burning in Northern and Southern California.

The two fires in Northern California - Woods fire in Tuolomne County and Walker Fire in Mendocino County - began burning Thursday. The Route Fire in Southern California began burning on Aug. 31.

CalFire was able to hold the Woods Fire at 21 acres because of what they call intensive and aggressive work by firefighters in the overnight hours.

Some mandatory evacuation orders were in place for over a dozen local streets. The fire is only 10% contained as of Friday morning.

As Californians prepare for more hot weather, some Bay Area cities and businesses are bracing themselves for extreme heat this holiday weekend. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri and Cheryl Hurd report.

In Mendocino County, nearly 200 CalFire personnel are battling the Walker Fire south of Willits. Two helicopters and 68 hand crews are on scene assisting firefighters.

The Walker Fire has burned more than 100 acres and two subdivisions are under evacuation warning.

In Southern California, the Route Fire is the largest fire currently burning in the Golden State. Over 5,000 acres have been burned and homes and structures have been destroyed by the flames. All evacuation orders have been lifted.

Concerns continue to grow regarding wildfires as temperatures are expected to reach extreme highs past Labor Day weekend.