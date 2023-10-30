Tracy

Worker dies after fall into large silo at former sugar plant in Tracy

By Bay City News

South San Joaquin County Fire Authority responds to the Holly Sugar plant in Tracy.
San Joaquin County Fire Authority via Bay City News

A man died over the weekend after falling about 80 feet into a large silo at a former sugar plant in Tracy, the San Joaquin County Fire Authority said.

Fire crews were called at 10:20 a.m. Saturday to the former Holly Sugar plant on reports of a person who had fallen near the bottom of the large steel structure.

The unidentified worker did not survive the fall.

A firefighter was lowered into the silo to extricate the man and 16 personnel took one hour to complete the task.

"This was an extremely challenging operation that our crews handled safely with the required precision needed for this type of incident," South County Fire Chief Randall Bradley said in a statement.

The cause of the fall remains under investigation.

Fire officials were not immediately available to identify the new use of the location.

