Wyamo suspends services in Los Angeles amid protests

Multiple Waymo vehicles in downtown Los Angeles erupted in flames during protests, forcing the company to suspend its services.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, demonstrators had halted various vehicles in the downtown area and ignited them.

"A number of Waymo vehicles are in the vicinity of active protests taking place in Downtown Los Angeles and are unable to be retrieved," a Waymo spokesperson said. "We will not be serving any rides in the protest area until it is deemed safe."

Two of the Waymo cars' batteries exploded, and at least three continued to burn in the same vicinity, NBC LA reported. Additionally, some were broken into and vandalized with spray paint.

The LAPD warned that the fires involving Waymo vehicles can "release toxic gases" due to the lithium-ion batteries.

The Alphabet-owned company usually offers rides from Santa Monica to Marina del Rey, to downtown, and south of the Santa Monica Mountains and Hollywood Hills.

For three straight days, demonstrators in Los Angeles took to the streets protesting federal immigration raids. At times, it became tense, escalating to clashes with law enforcement.

In response to the protests, President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to crack down on unrest and guard federal property.

In April, Alphabet announced that Waymo is now providing over 250,000 paid rides each week in the county.