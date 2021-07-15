Yolo County Urges Mask Wearing Indoors as Delta Variant Spreads

As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread, another California county is urging people to mask up indoors.

The health officer in Yolo County, which includes portions of greater Sacramento, is recommending county residents wear masks inside because of the prevalence of the delta variant and rising COVID-19 cases.

Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson explained that the delta variant made up 76% of the positive samples collected from the end of June to the beginning of July. As a result, Sisson strongly recommends that fully vaccinated people, along with those who are 65 and older or immunocompromised, wear masks in indoor public areas as a "precautionary measure."

This move follows a similar recommendation made by leaders in Los Angeles County at the end of May because of the delta variant.

So far, no Bay Area counties have issued these types of recommendations.

Meanwhile, health officials in Sonoma County are working to learn more about a COVID-19 outbreak at a homeless shelter.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, nine of the 59 people affected have been hospitalized. Six of those nine were vaccinated.

It's unclear if the delta variant is at play in the outbreak.