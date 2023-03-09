Snow-Covered Yosemite National Park to Remain Closed Until St. Patrick's Day

Yosemite National Park, which has been closed for over a week due to overwhelming snowfall, will remain that way until March 17, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The park was expected to reopen on Monday, March 13 but due to another storm system barreling toward California, it has extended its closure through next Friday.

“We love the visitors, we want the visitors back so we’re clearing the roads and trying to prep,” said Scott Gediman, spokesperson for Yosemite National Park. “Based upon everything we have to do, compounded with what we’re expecting this weekend, we are going to stay closed at least through next Friday the 16th with a hopeful open on the 17th.”

Park crews have been busy plowing roads and parking lots, removing snow from rooftops, evaluating tree stability, and digging out fire hydrants and propane tanks, among other tasks.

“Hopefully on St. Patrick's Day, if everything goes well, we can welcome back visitors,” said Gediman. “It might be a partial reopening but we just feel we need to be realistic at this point.”