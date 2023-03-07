Yosemite National Park

Snow-Covered Yosemite National Park to Remain Closed Through the Weekend

'Reopening on March 13 is a best-case scenario,' the park said

By Brendan Weber

Snow removal in Yosemite National Park.
Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park, which has been closed for over a week due to overwhelming snowfall, will remain that way through Sunday and possibly even longer, the park announced Monday.

The park said yet another storm system barreling toward California is the reason for extending the closure.

Reopening on Monday, March 13, would be a "best-case scenario," the park said.

"Conditions will be evaluated on a daily basis and the park will provide an update early next week," the park said in a statement. "As park crews continue snow removal operations, employee safety remains the top priority. We have received significant snowfall over the last two weeks."

Park crews have been busy plowing roads and parking lots, removing snow from rooftops, evaluating tree stability, and digging out fire hydrants and propane tanks, among other tasks.

