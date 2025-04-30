Plan ahead if you're thinking about visiting Yosemite National Park this summer.

A reservation will be required to drive into or through the popular park during peak times on some days between May 24 and Sept. 1, according to the park. Check out the calendar breakdown below for detailed information.

May 24 – May 26 (Memorial Day weekend): A reservation is required from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day

May 27 – June 14: A reservation is not required at any time

June 15 – Aug. 15: A reservation is required from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day

Aug. 16 – Aug. 29: A reservation is not required at any time

Aug. 30 – Sept. 1 (Labor Day weekend): A reservation is required from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day

"This system ensures all visitors, whether they plan in advance or decide last minute, can experience the park each day," the park said in a statement on its website. "It also spreads visitation across the day so that visitors have a better experience."

Reservations will become available on Tuesday, May 6, at 8 a.m. local time. To make a reservation, visit recreation.gov. For more information about the reservation system, visit Yosemite's website.

People planning to visit after peak hours should not arrive before 2 p.m., the park said. Vehicles that block roads will be cited.