California

Yosemite National Park to require entrance reservations some days this summer

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

Plan ahead if you're thinking about visiting Yosemite National Park this summer.

A reservation will be required to drive into or through the popular park during peak times on some days between May 24 and Sept. 1, according to the park. Check out the calendar breakdown below for detailed information.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
  • May 24 – May 26 (Memorial Day weekend): A reservation is required from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day
  • May 27 – June 14: A reservation is not required at any time
  • June 15 – Aug. 15: A reservation is required from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day
  • Aug. 16 – Aug. 29: A reservation is not required at any time
  • Aug. 30 – Sept. 1 (Labor Day weekend): A reservation is required from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day

"This system ensures all visitors, whether they plan in advance or decide last minute, can experience the park each day," the park said in a statement on its website. "It also spreads visitation across the day so that visitors have a better experience."

Reservations will become available on Tuesday, May 6, at 8 a.m. local time. To make a reservation, visit recreation.gov. For more information about the reservation system, visit Yosemite's website.

People planning to visit after peak hours should not arrive before 2 p.m., the park said. Vehicles that block roads will be cited.

National Park Service Mar 28

Yosemite National Park worker dies after being found with severe injuries

Yosemite National Park Mar 15

Yosemite to resume campground reservations

National Park Service Feb 25

Fired Yosemite workers say upside-down US flag was a call to protect public lands

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaYosemite National Park
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us