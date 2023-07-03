Giants Observations

Giants lose to Mariners as Doval allows rare rally in ninth

By Tom Dierberger

Baseball is a humbling sport.

Camilo Doval was selected as an All-Star for the first time in his career Sunday afternoon, but one day later, he gave up four runs in the ninth inning to the Seattle Mariners in the Giants' 6-5 loss at Oracle Park.

The game was tied 2-2 heading into the final frame, and it did not unfold without controversy.

Doval hit Ty France with a pitch in the wrist that appeared to make contact with the knob of his bat. Giants manager Gabe Kapler challenged the call, but it was upheld.

Three batters later, Julio Rodriguez mashed a two-run double down the left-field line to break the game open.

Blake Sabol struggled defensively behind the plate, but he was responsible for all five of the Giants’ runs Monday night. He smacked a two-run homer in the fourth inning and clobbered a three-run blast in the ninth to bring San Francisco back within one run.

Wilmer Flores followed up Sabol’s blast with a base hit, but veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford struck out on four pitches to end the game.

Logan Webb whiffed 11 batters -- one shy of his season high – across 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks along the way. Webb has yielded at least seven hits in five of his last six outings.

San Francisco now has lost five of its last six games, dropping to 46-39 on the season.

The Giants and Mariners resume their series at 1:35 p.m. PT Tuesday. Tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area at 1 p.m. for “Giants Pregame Live.”

