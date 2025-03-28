Your car insurance premium might be going up. Here are some paths to savings

Our consumer team has tips that could save you hundreds on auto insurance. But this is not a commercial. We’re highlighting a little-publicized route to savings, especially if you’re a new driver or not making a lot of money at work.

Like all of us, the economy’s pinching Dublin resident Jared Allen’s wallet.

“Gas, groceries, utilities, rent, you name it--it’s more expensive,” Allen said.

Add to that list: car insurance.

“Yeah, it went up,” Allen said of his latest auto insurance premium.

California just upped your minimum coverage requirements. The new required minimum coverages are $30,000 for a single injury or death, $60,000 for multiple injuries or deaths, and $ 15,000 for damage to a vehicle or property. If your old policy had less coverage, you’ll have to bump up your new policy and likely pay more for it.

To make ends meet, you can limit your lattes and scrimp at the supermarket. But you have to keep your car insurance. And that concerns watchdogs like Douglas Heller, the director of insurance at the Consumer Federation of America.

“What we see around the country is especially in times of high inflation and just tight budgets, we see so many people who are struggling to meet the state mandates that we buy auto insurance,” noted Heller.

We have a possible solution. In California, low-income families have a little-publicized lifeline for low-cost coverage. No mascots. No clever commercials. No snazzy names. It’s literally called California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance.

Amy Nungaray is with the California Department of Insurance and serves as the program manager for California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program.

“The average consumer who participates in the program pays a little less than $450 per year,” Nungaray said.

That’s a lot lower than the $1,910 average annual auto insurance premium in California, according to the finance site NerdWallet.

Nungaray said the more than 40,000 drivers currently in the Low Cost Auto Insurance program get their coverage from regular car insurance companies.

So, why is it so much cheaper when you go through the state? A couple of reasons. First, California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance program only allows drivers with a good driving record. So it’s pre-qualifying drivers for the car insurance carriers. It’s bare-bones coverage. No rental replacement, roadside assistance, or other add-ons. You also have to earn less than $39,125 a year for one person or $80,375 for a family of four.

To see if you qualify, go to mylowcostauto.com. You can take an eligibility test and find a local agent.

“We will reach out to you within 24 to 48 hours to have you submit some documents,” Nungaray said. “And from there, you will get assigned a carrier.”

We know the income limits are a “road closed” sign for many families. But this story’s no hard stop. The experts tell us anyone who takes just 60 minutes to research their car insurance can find an on-ramp to savings.

“We have found that if people spend an hour shopping for insurance, they can usually find a savings on the market from what they were paying,” said Heller, who also who also serves on the board of the California Automobile Assigned Risk Plan (CAARP) which oversees California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program.

When you’re shopping around for coverage, make sure you’re comparing apples to apples. You might find comprehensive coverage for things like a broken windshield baked into one policy but optional in another. So you might need that full hour to do an accurate, side-by-side comparison.

