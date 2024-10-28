Check fraud rates doubled in the last few years. Here's how to protect your money

It's probably been a while since you last wrote a check, but checks are still very popular with criminals.

The rate of check fraud has doubled in the last few years, even though fewer people are using checks.

According to the American Bankers Association, thieves are reusing checks stolen from mailboxes and post office boxes and then photocopying and photoshopping them.

"They’ve got new technology that allows them to wash those checks... change the writing on them, or they simply copy them, photoshop them and print out what looks exactly like a real check that matches exactly and they cash those for money," said Paul Benda of the American Bankers Association.

Benda's number one tip to stay protected is to not use checks at all.

Rather, use bill pay, mobile apps, or peer-to-peer payments, which are more secure. If you have to write a check, use indelible ink that can't be washed and track all checks you send.

The American Bankers Association is also warning of phishing scams through a series of videos you can watch at banksneveraskthat.com.

Remember, don't open links you aren't expecting, and don't be pressured to share login information, passwords or pins.