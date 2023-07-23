CP3's blunt response regarding Warriors role he'll play

Chris Paul only has one thing on his mind entering the 2023-24 NBA season: Winning.

In an interview with Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer, the 38-year-old gave a very blunt answer when asked what his role with the Warriors will be this season.

"To help us win games," Paul told Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report).

Since coming to Golden State in the blockbuster trade that sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards, Paul has remained mum on what his role with the Warriors will be.

During NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Paul brushed off any talk of him potentially coming off the bench during his introductory press conference.

“Uhh … you coaching?” Paul said in response after being asked what his thoughts were on leading the Warriors’ bench.

Since being drafted No. 4 overall by then-New Orleans Hornets in 2005, Paul has played and started all 1,363 games he has played. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green firmly entrenched in four of the five starting spots, it seems more than likely that Paul will be coming off the bench.

For his part, the 12-time NBA All-Star reportedly has told the Warriors that he would do whatever it takes to win, even if it means embracing Golden State's frenetic play style.

Regardless of what Paul's role will be with the Warriors, his new teammates already are envisioning the type of impact he will have in Golden State.

Despite there being questions on how exactly Paul will fit with the Warriors, Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole that Paul "connects" many of Golden State's rotations and will only help the team with his versatility.

Green also has said he is eager to play alongside and have conversations with an "adult" like Paul, especially since they are both willing to do whatever it takes to win.

As the 2023-24 season inches closer, any questions Warriors fans will have regarding Paul's place with Golden State soon will be answered.

Until then, let all the speculation run wild so long as it leads to one thing: Winning.

