Report: CP3 tells Dubs he'll embrace their playing style to win

Now that the Chris Paul era officially has begun in the Bay, the veteran point guard reportedly is all-in on doing whatever the Warriors deem necessary of him.

Part of Golden State's longstanding championship culture is a team-first mindset, and Paul has been extremely eager in his first Warriors meetings, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported Tuesday, citing sources, telling the team he's "ready to embrace their ball movement, organized chaos style of play, and do whatever it takes to win."

But on Sunday, Paul brushed off questions about a possible Warriors bench role during his introductory press conference at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

“Uhh … you coaching?” Paul told reporters Sunday when asked about leading the Warriors’ bench.

Chris Paul responds to potentially coming off the Warriors’ bench: pic.twitter.com/FbDd0SGqLm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 10, 2023

Paul has started every single one of his 1,363 games played in the NBA, but he finds himself traded to a team that has another star point guard in Steph Curry. While Paul on Sunday said he and Warriors coach Steve Kerr have spoken, he revealed they didn't talk about whether or not he'll come off the bench.

“It’ll be a conversation for us when camp starts,” Paul told reporters. “Me and Steve have talked or whatnot. You know, that ain’t something where you’d be like, ‘What up, man? You’re not starting.’ I think we’ll figure all that stuff out.”

Andrews also reported, citing sources, that the Warriors want Paul to "keep it simple" by limiting turnovers, making assists and organizing the second unit. Paul could prove vital to Golden State's bench, with youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody as the main beneficiaries of his veteran experience.

Paul's arrival could work to starter Klay Thompson's advantage, too, as new rotations could pair the sharpshooters together and unlock an entirely new realm of the Warriors' Splash Paradise.

Dub Nation will have to wait a while before Kerr and the rest of his coaching staff decide when Paul will hear his name called, either as a starter or as the team's new sixth man. But it appears as if Paul could be open to either future.

