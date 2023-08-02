How Bulls' LaVine sees CP3-Steph-Klay Warriors union working

Zach LaVine wasn't entirely surprised by the Warriors' trade for Chris Paul, and that's because the Chicago Bulls guard is well aware of how the NBA works after nine seasons in the league.

The two-time NBA All-Star shared his thoughts on Golden State's blockbuster trade last month during the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, telling NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole why he believes Paul can fit right in on the Warriors with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

"The NBA's ridiculous, man," LaVine told Poole of his initial thoughts on the trade. "It's such a unique thing where anything can happen at any time -- it doesn't matter if you're a role player or a guy trying to make the NBA, or a future Hall of Famer, top-five point guard like Chris Paul.

"Obviously he's as professional as it gets, and he's going to definitely help [the Warriors] out. I think some people are like, 'Oh, wow. It's crazy.' "

Paul is a future Hall of Fame guard joining two other future Hall of Famers in the Warriors' backcourt. Former villain status aside, does LaVine believe Golden State can make it work with all three guards? While the team hasn't disclosed whether Paul will start or come off the bench, LaVine doesn't see it being a problem in Warriors coach Steve Kerr's rotations either way.

"Yeah, high-level, high-IQ guys," LaVine said of Paul, Curry and Thompson. "They're going to figure it out, especially with how much of a threat Steph is off the ball with his movement, how Klay spaces the floor. CP can just be the floor operator. I can foresee those two-, three-guard lineups."

The situation certainly will be interesting, but Paul reportedly is on board with doing whatever it takes to help the Warriors win by embracing their "organized chaos style of play," per ESPN's Kendra Andrews. And chances are, Kerr won't be keen on changing the NBA's most efficient starting lineup -- though Paul certainly will fill in from time to time.

And when Paul is on the floor, it's clear LaVine has high expectations for his productivity alongside Curry and Thompson.

