CP3 explaining infamous fake laugh at Kerr goes viral after trade

Chris Paul, the Warriors’ new veteran guard, forever will be tied with coach Steve Kerr thanks to one viral clip from a few years ago.

During the Warriors’ 116-108 loss to the Houston Rockets on Jan. 20, 2018, Paul made eye contact with Kerr while walking back to his bench. Paul appeared to laugh, but when Kerr turned back around, Paul’s face turned from grin to grim.

That interaction instantly became a viral meme.

Paul explained that moment on his Instagram Live while the NBA was on pause in April 2020. His quote resurfaced in recent days after Golden State acquired him in a trade with the Washington Wizards.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Why did I fake laugh at Steve Kerr? Because wasn’t s--t funny.”

CP3 explaining why he fake laughed at Steve Kerr 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/uD8CXf4rMW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 25, 2023

The pre-trade rivalry runs deep between Paul and the Warriors. They have met three times in the playoffs, with Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers sending the Warriors home in 2014, and Golden State ending his season twice with the Houston Rockets.

When Paul, one of the greatest point guards of his generation, was ready to win championships, the Warriors stood in his way. And now, he joins the final chapters of the dynasty in the Bay in search of that elusive title.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast