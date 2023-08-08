CMC has ‘mastered' 49ers' system after full offseason

Christian McCaffrey, with a full 49ers offseason under his belt, knows all the ins and outs of coach Kyle Shanahan's system.

If that's not a terrifying thought for opposing defenses, what is?

The 49ers' star running back joined KNBR 680's "Papa & Lund" Monday where he was asked how much easier it is to play in San Francisco's system after a full offseason compared to last year where he had to learn on the fly after a midseason trade from the Carolina Panthers.

"It's much better," McCaffrey said. "OTAs were great, just to really understand the concepts and not just learn the running back position, but the whole offense and understand timing with what the quarterback sees, what Kyle [Shanahan] sees and getting timing with the O-line and [Kyle Juszczyk] and the tight ends.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Coming into camp you're not playing catch up, so it's been great to not only learn the offense but master it."

McCaffrey joined the 49ers a few days prior to the team's Week 7 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs and recorded 159 carries for 746 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground with 52 receptions for 464 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the air.

His 1,210 all-purpose yards and 10 total touchdowns were the most by any 49ers player throughout the remaining 11 regular-season games. And that's without having mastered the offense.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast