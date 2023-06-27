Watch CMC nail epic keyboard solo at Zach Bryan concert

Christian McCaffrey can do it all, both on and off the football field.

The 49ers running back showed off his musical talents during a Zach Bryan concert on Monday night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., hopping on stage to deliver an impressive keyboard performance.

Yes, Zach Bryan just let @cmc_22 perform on stage. Epic. pic.twitter.com/UgX1EJCOKC — Reno Boyd (@Reno_Boyd) June 27, 2023

Catching touchdown passes? No problem. Throwing them? McCaffrey can do that, too. The 49ers Faithful are well aware of those talents and his All-Pro rushing abilities, but his piano playing might not have been on their radar.

McCaffrey is looking forward to producing in his first full campaign with San Francisco as the 2023 NFL season approaches.

And if any of the halftime performers at Levi's Stadium call out sick this season, the 49ers know who they can call.



