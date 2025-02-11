consumer

Consumers still dealing with egg shortage

By Marianne Favro

The bird flu is making it much harder and more expensive to get your hands on eggs.

As chicken populations are being decimated by the virus, i's getting harder to find eggs.

Now, major grocery chains are starting to limit how many consumers can buy eggs. Across the nation, Americans are scrambling from store to store in search of eggs.

One social media post showed people snatching up all the eggs at a Southern California Costco in less than 10 minutes.

Marianne Favro has more in the video above.

