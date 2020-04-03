coronavirus

27 Cases of COVID-19 Reported at Contra Costa County Senior Facility

By Bay City News

A lab technician holding a test tube that contains blood sample from a patient that has tested positive with the COVID-19 coronavirus at Amphia Hospital
Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A residential senior center in Contra Costa County is the site of a novel coronavirus outbreak that has infected 27 people, county officials said Friday.

"At least 27 people have tested positive so far in connection with the outbreak. No deaths have been reported as of Friday morning," according to a news release from Contra Costa Health Services.

The name and location of the facility was not provided.

County officials will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. at the board of supervisors chambers, 651 Pine St. in Martinez. 

As of Friday morning, Contra Costa County reported 276 cases and 3 deaths.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

