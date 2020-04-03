27 Cases of COVID-19 Reported at Contra Costa County Senior Facility

A residential senior center in Contra Costa County is the site of a novel coronavirus outbreak that has infected 27 people, county officials said Friday.

"At least 27 people have tested positive so far in connection with the outbreak. No deaths have been reported as of Friday morning," according to a news release from Contra Costa Health Services.

The name and location of the facility was not provided.

County officials will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. at the board of supervisors chambers, 651 Pine St. in Martinez.

As of Friday morning, Contra Costa County reported 276 cases and 3 deaths.