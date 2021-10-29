San Francisco

97% of San Francisco City Staff Vaccinated as Deadline Looms

Other municipal workers who won't comply will be placed on paid administrative leave pending a due process hearing

By The Associated Press

tlmd-san-francisco-city-hall2
Shutterstock

More than 97% of San Francisco municipal employees are vaccinated against the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced Friday as a deadline looms for workers to prove they've gotten the shot and return to the office after a year-and-a-half of being allowed to work from home.

Only about 1,000 of the city’s nearly 35,000-person workforce haven’t gotten the shots or reported their vaccination status before the Nov. 1 deadline, Breed said in a statement. They include a total of 195 police officers, transit operators, firefighters and sheriff deputies — essential workers who work in high-risk settings — and they could eventually be terminated.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

vaccine cards 24 hours ago

Like In-N-Out, Some Bay Area Restaurants Don't Want to Check for COVID Cards

vaccine mandate Oct 20

SFPD Officers Placed on Leave Due to Vaccine Mandate

Other municipal workers who won't comply will be placed on paid administrative leave pending a due process hearing.

“This mandate is all about protecting the health of the public and of our workforce, and it is working," Breed said in the statement. "We will continue to work with our labor partners to get the last remaining people vaccinated, but we are confident a fully vaccinated workforce is in the best interest of the public, our workers, and the recovery of our City.”

City workers are required to return to the office for at least two days a week starting Monday. Breed said she hopes their return, along with the city's high vaccination rate and relaxed mask mandate will encourage the private sector to bring their employees back too.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San FranciscocoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus vaccinevaccine mandate
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us