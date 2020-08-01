Additional San Mateo County Businesses to Close Sunday

Officials in San Mateo County announced Saturday that certain indoor businesses and activities must shut down or move to outdoor operations beginning Sunday.

This is due to the county being on the state's watch list.

The businesses include gyms and fitness centers, churches, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and shopping malls.

Officials say this order will be in effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Businesses offering tattoos, piercings and electrolysis may not be operated outdoors and must close.

The state informed the county Saturday afternoon that, due to being more than three days on the COVID-19 monitoring list, specific indoor businesses must cease operations unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pic-up.

Businesses should visit the state website for industry guidance: https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap-counties/#track-data.

Information about San Mateo County's response to COVID-19 is at www.smcgov.org.