Alcatraz Island

Alcatraz Island Night Tours to Return Following COVID-19 Closure

The return comes after the service was suspended last year as it was forced to cut hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Bay City News

Alcatraz Island Tunnels
Eric Risberg/AP

Evening tours at Alcatraz Island are back after having been temporarily suspended for the first time in more than a year, Alcatraz City Cruises announced this week.

The night tours return beginning Sept. 9, and will be offered Thursdays through Mondays with ferries leaving from San Francisco's Pier 33 at 6 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The return comes after the service was suspended last year as it was forced to cut hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alcatraz City Cruises assistant general manager Antonette Sespene said in a statement, "Experiencing Alcatraz Island at night offers both locals and tourists alike a unique perspective of our city's iconic landmark and we are thrilled to resume our extended schedule once again."

The tour is limited to just a few hundred people per evening and includes special programs, tours and activities that aren't available during the day tours, cruise officials said.

More information can be found at alcatrazcitycruises.com.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Alcatraz IslandSan FranciscoCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicalcatraz
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us