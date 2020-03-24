Americans Asked to Support Restaurants During #TheGreatAmericanTakeout

The restaurant industry has been hit especially hard amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If they haven't already temporarily shut down, Bay Area restaurants have been forced to close seating areas and dish out meals via delivery or takeout only in order to abide by a statewide order.

In an effort to support restaurants in the Bay Area and across the country, Americans are encouraged Tuesday to eat at least one delivery or takeout meal as part of the “The Great American Takeout” campaign.

"The coronavirus poses a significant threat to the future of an industry that employs more than 15 million Americans," according to a statement from campaign organizers. "That’s why a coalition of restaurants (including Panera Bread, The Cheesecake Factory, Noodles & Company, IHOP, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, and many more) are asking industry peers, partners, publishers and—most critically—guests, for help."