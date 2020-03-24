coronavirus

Americans Asked to Support Restaurants During #TheGreatAmericanTakeout

On Tuesday, March 24, Americans are encouraged to eat at least one delivery or takeout meal to support restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic

By Brendan Weber

Sign on facade at a restaurant announcing that the restaurant would remain open for takeout orders during an outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The restaurant industry has been hit especially hard amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If they haven't already temporarily shut down, Bay Area restaurants have been forced to close seating areas and dish out meals via delivery or takeout only in order to abide by a statewide order.

In an effort to support restaurants in the Bay Area and across the country, Americans are encouraged Tuesday to eat at least one delivery or takeout meal as part of the “The Great American Takeout” campaign.

"The coronavirus poses a significant threat to the future of an industry that employs more than 15 million Americans," according to a statement from campaign organizers. "That’s why a coalition of restaurants (including Panera Bread, The Cheesecake Factory, Noodles & Company, IHOP, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, and many more) are asking industry peers, partners, publishers and—most critically—guests, for help." 

coronavirus 27 mins ago

Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here Coronavirus Pandemic The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us