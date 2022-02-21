Are Bay Area Residents Ready to Ditch Masks?

Many in the Bay Area say they are not ready to ditch masks after California lifted its indoor mask mandate.

Some residents in Alameda County said reports of breakthrough COVID cases and variants leave them feeling uncomfortable to shed masks even if they are no longer required by local health officials.

"I always wear a mask indoors to be safe," Fremont resident Barbara Tu said. "I just feel safer with a mask on indoors."

UCSF Chair of Medicine Dr. Bob Wachter in a series of tweets said he, too, is not ready to ditch masks.

Wachter said while COVID cases are declining in San Francisco, the city still has not met his personal threshold of 10 cases for every 100,000 people. He considers that to be a low enough transmission to give older adults and the unvaccinated only a slim chance of coming into contact with an infected person.