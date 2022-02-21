coronavirus

Are Bay Area Residents Ready to Ditch Masks?

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many in the Bay Area say they are not ready to ditch masks after California lifted its indoor mask mandate.

Some residents in Alameda County said reports of breakthrough COVID cases and variants leave them feeling uncomfortable to shed masks even if they are no longer required by local health officials.

"I always wear a mask indoors to be safe," Fremont resident Barbara Tu said. "I just feel safer with a mask on indoors."

UCSF Chair of Medicine Dr. Bob Wachter in a series of tweets said he, too, is not ready to ditch masks.

Wachter said while COVID cases are declining in San Francisco, the city still has not met his personal threshold of 10 cases for every 100,000 people. He considers that to be a low enough transmission to give older adults and the unvaccinated only a slim chance of coming into contact with an infected person.

COVID-19 Jan 4

COVID-19 FAQ: What to Know About Coronavirus, Vaccines, Testing, Masks

coronavirus Feb 19

Company Hopes New Menlo Park Lab Will Double Capacity of PCR Testing During Surges

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusmaskscovid
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us