As Flu Season Arrives, Doctors Urge People to Get Flu Shots to Avoid Symptom Confusion

By Cheryl Hurd

NBC Universal, Inc.

For months, health experts have worried about the flu and COVID-19 viruses colliding, and now that flu season is here doctors are urging people to get flu shots.

Cough, headache and fever are all symptoms of the flu and of COVID-19. Experts say this flu season is going to be confusing for everyone.

“Potentially sorting out the symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza can be problematic,” said Stanford Professor of Medicine Dr. Dean Winslow. “That’s where molecular testing can play a big role.”

Experts recommend people get tested for COVID if flu-like symptoms develop, and they also recommend that people get flu shots.

Santa Clara County is making it convenient by offering free flu shots this Saturday at the county fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to doctors, being sick with any virus this flu season should be avoided and the fact that the COVID vaccine is not available yet means that getting a flu shot is the best thing to do.

