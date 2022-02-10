BA.2 Becoming Dominant COVID Strain in US

The omicron sub-variant BA.2 is now becoming the dominant strain in some countries. New data out of South Africa shows that even though it is prevalent, case numbers there are still dropping.

Which may mean that this second version of omicron won’t lead to a new surge. However, some infectious disease specialists say it’s still too early to tell.

“Anybody that says BA.2 is not going to make any difference or if anybody says BA.2 is going to make an enormous difference causing a new wave, or anything in between that is just guessing at this point,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, clinical professor emeritus at UC Berkeley's School of Public Health

The WHO says BA.2 is easier to catch but seems to be mild. What is not clear is if you can catch BA.2 if you already had omicron.