Bay Area Health Officials Urge Protection Against COVID, Flu and RSV

Health officials in all 11 counties in the greater Bay Area urged the region's residents Thursday to protect themselves from COVID-19, flu and other respiratory viruses during the winter holidays.

In a joint statement, the health officials from all 11 counties and the city of Berkeley -- which operates as an independent public health jurisdiction -- said residents should get vaccinated against COVID and the flu if they have yet to do so as well as a COVID booster vaccine if they are eligible.

COVID and flu vaccines are both available to all residents aged 6 months and older. The currently available COVID booster vaccine also protects against two strains of the highly contagious omicron variant.

The health officials also urged Bay Area residents to stay home if sick and wear a mask in indoor spaces.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

People should also test for COVID before attending an indoor gathering or event and seek treatment for any respiratory virus if necessary.

"Across the Bay Area, respiratory viruses impact the most vulnerable, including young children, the immunocompromised, people living in crowded housing or congregate living facilities, and seniors, especially at skilled nursing facilities," the health officers for all 11 counties and the city of Berkeley said.

State and local health officials have signaled in recent weeks that transmission of respiratory viruses like COVID, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus are already starting to overwhelm health care systems and facilities.

Flu and RSV activity in particular is higher than normal for mid-December and all three viruses are affecting large numbers of both older adults and young children.

Information about how to avoid winter respiratory viruses and get vaccinated can be found via the state's Department of Public Health at cdph.ca.gov as well as an individual county's public health department.