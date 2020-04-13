Bay Area Lab Offers COVID-19 Immunity Tests

Several private labs in the Bay Area are now offering COVID-19 immunity tests.

The tests are not cheap and are not 100% accurate, but plenty of people are signing up for it.

Victoria and Gordon Gray drove from their San Francisco home to ARCpoint Labs in Richmond on Monday to undergo a rapid result immunity test. The Grays said they thought the test was worth it "for the peace of mind."

The Grays spent $125 each to see if they had antibodies that would make them immune COVID-19.

Lab workers are able to get results from a blood sample within 10 minutes.

The lab acknowledges the test is only 87% accurate and not yet approved by the FDA. ARCpoint said it provides valuable information for folks concerned they have previously had the virus or for those contemplating whether to go back to the office.

Meanwhile, microbiologist Jessica Malaty Rivera warns the data is just not there yet to rely on the results.

"The test suggests they do have antibodies and if they don't, they could put themselves at further risk," Rivera said.

The Grays did not get the results they had hoped for -- both tested negative for antibodies. They plan to maintain sheltering in place and social distancing.

The lab said of the 400 people it has tested, only four people have tested positive for antibodies. ARCpoint said the test indicates people in the Bay Area have been doing a good job of social distancing, but are still at-risk of getting COVID-19.