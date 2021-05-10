Bay Area Parents Hesitant to Vaccinate Their Children Ages 12 to 15

The FDA is giving emergency approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be given to 12- to 15-year-olds, but not all parents are eager to sign their kids up.

“We always have a discussion about any important decision we’re going to make,” said father Gabriel Carrejo. “She definitely has a bit of trepidation based on what we’ve heard recently and probably wants to wait it out a little bit, but still plan on getting the kids vaccinated.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

His son wants it “as soon as possible” since he’s a basketball player and wants to play in tournaments.

The Pham‘s 12-year-old is the only one left in the family to get one.

“Right now I’m like ‘yes’ we’re actually going to be able to do more things and not have to be worried about him,” said mother Lien Pham.

“If I get it, we’ll all be happy and safe,” said son Logan.

A recent survey shows many parents of 12- to 15-year-olds are mixed.

30% say they will get their child vaccinated as soon as possible.

26% say they’ll wait and see how it’s working.

18% plan to get their child vaccinated only if their school requires it.

About 23% will definitely not get their child vaccinated.

“I just need to wait and see,” said parent Glenn. “Wait and see for side effects.”

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, who is also the principal investigator in Stanford's Pfizer trials of even younger children, says the vaccines are necessary for herd immunity.

“We have to protect children from COVID,” said Maldonano. “It causes thousands of hospitalizations in children as well as in adults.”

She adds -- there are no long term side effects in teens – and says that’s only rumors spread by anti-vaxxers.

“This idea that other vaccines cause fertility issues have been disproven over and over again, and there’s no evidence for that with this vaccine either,” said Maldonado.

The FDA's authorization means 17 million more Americans just became eligible -- two million in California.