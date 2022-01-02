Bay Area Parents Look for COVID-19 Tests as Students Return to School

As thousands of Bay Area students head back to school Monday, districts are doing all they can to stop the spread of COVID-19 by offering free at-home test kits.

San Jose Unified School District handed out thousands of home test kits Sunday. Many parents considered it an added level of protection as kids head back to school after the holidays.

The lines were long as families in the San Jose Unified School District waited to receive free COVID-19 at-home test kits at the district warehouse.

The district even offered testing for those who didn’t want to use the at home kit.

San Jose teacher Nancy Urena-Reid applauded the move.

“It’s important to keep students in the classroom and keep teachers safe so students they can learn and be successful,” she said.

Oakland Unified also handed out free test kits to hundreds of students and their parents who were willing to wait in long lines to get one.

“It took four hours it was a very cold morning but it’s important to test and test often that’s the only way to control the spread,” said Mario Carrasco.

The demand for test kits was also high at West Contra Costa Unified School District, some teachers were glad to see it.

As kids return to campus and adults return to work after travel and holiday gatherings, concerns about the highly contagious omicron variant are high.

At the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, hundreds of people waited in their cars to receive nasal swabs and pharmacies across the South Bay, COVID-19 home test kits are sold out.