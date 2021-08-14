coronavirus

Bay Area Residents React After Approval of 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for Some Patients

By Sergio Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)have booth approved a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people with weakened immune systems.

The approval of a third dose of the vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna is something San Francisco’s Lailani Graham has been closely following.

She's among the 2.7% of adults who's weakened immune system's will make them eligible for the third shot.

"If they're like me, I had no reaction to either of the first two shots,” she said. “So, the opportunity to get a third is definitely exciting."

Graham is a heart transplant recipient, so she has to take drugs that suppress her immune system to keep her body from rejecting her heart.

The hope is the third vaccine dose will help her body mount some kind of response to covid-19. but that doesn't come without any risks.

"Particularly with transplant, you don't want to stimulate other antibodies, because that could influence rejection," Graham added.

Graham said she is willing to take that risk to try and get back to a little bit of normality.

Now that the federal government has approved the third shot - local hospitals and medial groups are pouring over the guidelines to determine exactly who can get it.

Dr. Ted O'Connell heads up family and community medicine at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo.

"My advice is if you think you are in one of these higher risk groups of immunocompromised individuals is to touch base with your physician to see if you're a candidate,” he said.

Federal regulators are very clear in describing this as a third dose - and not a booster.

That's because this latest approval is not intended for the general public who might be worried their initial protection from COVID-19 might be waning.

Recent studies have shown people with normal immune systems still enjoy a strong resistance to the virus well beyond six months after their shots. But consideration of a booster may be taken up later.

