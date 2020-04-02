Bay Area Residents Recommended to Wear Cloth Face Coverings When Outside

Cover your nose and mouth with cloth when leaving home from now on during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s the recommendation issued Thursday by Bay Area health officials.

The public is not recommended to use medical masks, such as N-95 or surgical masks. Those masks are in short supply and need to be preserved for health care workers and first responders.

The cloth face coverings do not have to be hospital grade, according to the recommendation. Bandanas, fabric masks and neck gaiters are acceptable.

“In addition to shelter-in-place and social distancing requirements, wearing a mask in public is an important tool to stop the community spread of this disease,” San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow said in a statement. “People with no or mild symptoms may have coronavirus and not know it. Wearing face coverings helps protect others from exposure.”

Face coverings should be washed frequently with hot water and detergent and dried with high heat, according to the recommendation.

In addition to wearing a face covering when outside, health officials are reminding people to stay home, practice physical distancing and frequently wash their hands to prevent the spread of the virus.