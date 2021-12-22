Bay Area Residents Rush to Get COVID-19 Tests Ahead of Holiday Gatherings

COVID-19 tests and booster shots are the in-demand items for people who are looking just days before many families get together for holiday celebrations.

At-home test kits are getting tough to find at many retailers.

In the East Bay, some county leaders are giving them away.

At supervisor John Gioia's El Cerrito office, he said there's been a constant flow of people dropping by for the last two days.

Contra Costa County resident Susan Bumps told NBC Bay Area’s Sergio Quintana Wednesday that it hasn't been easy to find at-home test kits.

“Everybody we knew went and couldn't find any. So, some friends heard about this and texted us and so we came down to get them,” she said.

Bumps said that everyone in her family gathering for the holidays is vaccinated and boosted, But taking the quick antigen tests before get-togethers will be an added level of safety.

Gioia said there’s been no shortage of people looking for the tests.

“In the last two days, we've distributed approximately 12 to 13-hundred packages and in each has two tests in them. So that's around 2,500 tests,” he said.

Gioia's office will be passing out the kits on Thursday morning as well.

The Contra Costa County Department of Public Health is also passing them out at its testing sites.

This all comes as Governor Gavin Newsom announces a plan to distribute 6 million testing kits to schools.

The idea is to have them available for kids to be tested before they return to class after the holiday break.

Newsom said that he's committed to keeping classrooms open, even as infections from the omicron variant surge.

State testing sites will also have expanded hours.

In an effort to shore up to staffing and safety at medical facilities, Newsom is ordering all healthcare workers to get their boosters by Feb. 1 and urging everyone else who's eligible to get theirs too.