Bay Area Schools Hold Creative Graduation Ceremonies Amid Pandemic

From drive-through to virtual ceremonies, high school and college seniors graduated in the Bay Area Saturday in very unusual ways.

At Carondalet High School in Concord 200 graduates participated in a drive-through ceremony as the parade circled campus and a DJ played the students’ favorite sings. Girls at the all-female private school received a decorated cookie and a rose.

While 17-year-old Aryel Coats appreciated the effort, she had mixed feelings.

“It’s a little sad because I wanted to be with all my classmates,” Coats said through tears. “I wanted to walk with my friends. But it’s better than nothing, I feel blessed.”

At UC Berkeley graduates dressed up, took photos with family and friends, received balloons and donned caps. But the actual ceremony was far different than anything they could have imagined at the start of their senior year.

A group of current and former UC Berkeley students created a virtual Cal campus they call Blockley in the game of Minecraft where they held a virtual graduation in the game’s version of Memorial Stadium, which is normally packed with thousands of people.