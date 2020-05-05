Beef Shortage Expected as Plants Halt Production for Coronavirus Safety

Meat processing plants across the nation are slowing or halting production for safety reasons.

The move has triggered some gaps in the supply chain that are forcing some changes at grocery stores and at least one fast food chain.

Certain burgers are now off the menu at Wendy's.

"Some of our menu items may be in short supply from time to time at some restaurants," the fast food company said in a statement. "We're working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants, and continue to work with our supply partners to monitor this closely."

Local shoppers said they are ready if they, too, have to cut back.

Meanwhile, the Markegard Family Grass Fed Ranch in California said it is seeing a big rise in orders for their beef.

Analysts said we can expect beef prices to rise by about 2% in the weeks ahead.