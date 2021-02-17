Berkeley Announces Vaccine Agreement, Timeline to Resume In-Person Learning

The Berkeley Unified School District and the City of Berkeley announced an agreement to vaccinate all teachers and resume in-person learning for students in the region.

The new plan consists on getting Berkeley teachers and certain school staff serving preschool to second grade students to sign up for vaccinations beginning Feb. 22.

Following the first round of vaccinations, and if supply is available by the state, the rest of BUSD elementary school staff will sign up for vaccinations beginning March 1. BUSD's secondary school staff will sign up for vaccinations beginning March 8.

If the school district timeline works as planned, the following dates will be implement to resume in-person learning:

Monday, March 29: Preschool, Transitional Kindergarten, and K-2

April 5-9: Spring Recess

Monday, April 12: Grades 3-5; Grades 6-8; U9 Program at Berkeley High; Berkeley Technology Academy/Berkeley Independent Study

Monday, April 19: Grades 10-12

“Online learning has proven to be a major challenge for kids and parents alike,” said Mayor Jesse Arreguín. “We need to get Berkeley’s kids back into the classroom as quickly as possible, and this vaccination plan ensures that the safety of our educators will not be compromised in the process.”