Berkeley Requiring Patrons of Some Businesses to Show Proof of Vaccination

Certain businesses must require and get proof of vaccination from COVID-19 from all their workers by Oct. 15

By Bay City News

Starting Friday, customers 12 years old and older seeking entry to certain Berkeley businesses must show proof that they are vaccinated from COVID-19 to gain entry, city public health officials said.

Furthermore, certain businesses must require and get proof of vaccination from COVID-19 from all their workers by Oct. 15.

The businesses requiring proof of vaccination for customers and workers include restaurants and other places for dining, any business or event that serves food or drink inside, bars and clubs, and theaters and other entertainment venues. Berkeley officials said a masked customer going into a business briefly to pick up food, for example, does not need to show that they are vaccinated.

The list of businesses requiring proof of vaccination also includes gyms, recreation facilities, yoga studios, dance studios, other fitness facilities and indoor events of 1,000 people or more.

Berkeley officials said indoor events of 1,000 people or more that sold tickets before Sept. 3 are not required to obtain proof of vaccination from customers until Oct. 15. Starting Oct. 15, Berkeley will require workers to be vaccinated or be tested weekly if they work at an adult care facility, adult day program, dental office, pharmacy, or a public and private child care facility.

Berkeley is also requiring home health care workers and employers of home health care workers to be tested weekly or provide proof of vaccination starting Oct. 15.

