Booster Shot Appointments Fill Up as Omicron Variant Reaches the Bay Area

As the world begins to learn about the omicron variant and that it’s now in the Bay Area, the demand for boosters has suddenly started to surge.

Booster shot appointments are filling up fast and some clinics saw enough of a surge that they've now stopped accepting walk-ins.

“It gets us on our toes and we’re getting up there in age so it really felt like a protective measure to do this,” said Artemio Agustinez.

It's becoming a trend around the Bay -- appointments filling up fast and pop-up centers limiting the amount of the walk-ins for booster shots.

“It’s a little frustrating because you think it's going to be over soon but then the new variants,” said Karthik Keranth.

But Santa Clara County and others say they're already making adjustments to meet the growing demand.

“The county is partnering with community health clinics, like Stanford University for example, to expand access throughout the community,” said Grace Alderson, director of the mobile vaccine clinics of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

New sites will be opening up in Sunnyvale, Gilroy and other cities across the region and each county COVID website is publishing information on pop-up vax sites.

“We’re releasing additional appointments each day, so folks should keep checking back at scc.org,” said Alderson.

The new vaccine clinics are going to be opening up in the coming days as more vaccine supply comes in.