Booster Shot Appointments Filling Up Before Holidays

State public health officials have urged families to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this holiday season but some people said they are struggling to schedule a booster shot appointment.

Some people went to a San Francisco CVS location Wednesday, hoping to walk in and get a booster shot. But they were turned away and told to make an appointment.

NBC Bay Area’s Jean Elle checked online to see if there were any appointments at CVS locations in the area on Wednesday. She said that most of the appointments were booked through the end of the month.

“I'm going home for Thanksgiving Saturday night. So, I was hoping to get it before then,” said San Francisco resident Camryn Bush.

For many people, they wanted get a booster shot because of the upcoming w Thanksgiving holiday.

With COVID-19 cases rising in some parts of California, public health officials are recommending people to get it.

“Rates will increase and more opportunity for virus to spread. As a result, we could see more hospitalizations,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco public health director.

Recommendations from health officials are fueling demand for others to get a booster shot.

Bush told NBC Bay Area that she tried to walk in and get a shot at CVS Wednesday night.

“They said just too much demand right now that they are only taking appointments,” she said.

Officials with the state of California’s My Turn website said it will be updated Thursday to allow people 18 and over to make a booster appointment.

Some people said earlier in the week, they didn't have a problem finding an appointment. But they added they won't have the shot before the holiday.

“I made an appointment yesterday for my husband on Nov. 30,” said San Francisco resident Jennifer O'Connor.

Health officials suggest people who want to get a booster shot to call their health care provider or find a walk-in clinic.