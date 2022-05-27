BottleRock to Draw Thousands to Wine Country Amid COVID Surge

BottleRock is finally here and the three-day festival celebrating music, food and wine in Napa Valley is expected to draw tens of thousands to wine country.

That's great news for businesses, but could be very bad news as COVID numbers continue to rise across the Bay Area.

People are ready to celebrate and while there aren’t many formal COVID restrictions in place, some say they plan to take their own precautions.

One fan traveled all the way from the East Coast for another chance to see Bay Area hard rock legends Metallica -- one of the headlines.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The band doesn't play until Friday night, but he and many others say they came early to make sure they had a prime spot.

“It's always nice to be on the rail and see them from that close,” said Svetty Vassilev of Connecticut.

More than 100,000 people are expected to gather at the festival.

There are touchless pay options, a culinary garden and a spa – and enough shade to offer an option for those who have had enough sun.

“One of my favorite things to do this weekend is really try a lot of the local flavors and wines and bubbles they have and enjoy,” said Raymond Cruz of Florida.

He's happy to see the festival back on track but understands there's a risk as COVID numbers are rising again.

“I know COVID is an issue rearing our head again and people have to be cautious but we also have to live our life,” said Cruz.

In line with current guidelines, this year attendees won’t see COVID requirements. Although masks are strongly recommended at indoor areas. They’re also available for free at booths and indoor entrances.

But some took their own.

“We’re being really cautious because we have kids at home,” said Maricar Pacquing of Hillsborough.

Cautious, keeping some distance, but enjoying their time.

“It's great to see live music and be outside and people and hanging out yeah,” said Pacquing.

BottleRock runs through Sunday.