Businesses Prep for New Rules After San Mateo County Added to Coronavirus Watch List

By Scott Budman

San Mateo County earlier this week joined every other Bay Area county on the state's coronavirus watch list.

That means barbershops, hair salons, gyms and churches have to shut down or find a way to move their operations outside.

Many businesses in San Mateo County spent Friday preparing for the new rules, even as they disagreed with the state's decision.

One of the businesses, Evolve Training Center, does all of its training indoors and said the new directive will kill its business model.

"You know, you take away our well-being, and now you're taking away our way to provide for ourselves," said John Janero, Evolve Training Center co-owner. "It's getting pretty dark at this point.

County residents said being on the watch list hurts. Some political leaders said they disagree with the state's decision.

"We need to find a better way when it comes to metrics because we don't know if what you're using is the right snapshot right now," San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said.

As for shopping malls like the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, the only shopping customers will be allowed to do will be outside or via pickup.

